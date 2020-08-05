New Report "Now Tech: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020" details SEEBURGER as an API Management Provider
SEEBURGER AG, global leader in business integration, announces inclusion in the new Forrester report “Now Tech: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020"ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEEBURGER AG, a global leader in business integration, announced today SEEBURGER’s inclusion in the new Forrester report “Now Tech: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020" as an API Management Provider.
According to the report and listed as one of its ‘Key Takeaways’, “APIs foster business agility and innovation by allowing an organization to dynamically deliver its assets and capabilities for customer engagement and ecosystem partnering. Whether connecting across internal applications or to digital business ecosystems, API management solutions are key to firms’ technology platform and specifically their broader API platform.”
The report notes SEEBURGER’s primary functionality segment as basic publishing for REST APIs, and SEEBURGER’s additional offerings for API platforms and strategy are listed as SOAP support, app integration, B2B integration, data integration, platform-as-a-service, and process automation. SEEBURGER provides API management as part of a comprehensive hybrid integration platform (HIP) for its core industries. The Forrester report also noted that by API revenue, SEEBURGER’s vertical market focus consists of financial services, manufacturing, and logistics.
“We appreciate being part of Forrester’s Now Tech report on API Management Solutions. SEEBURGER helps organizations achieve business agility and innovation with APIs while enabling successful API integration and management to meet business process, security and monetization goals,” says Michael Kleeberg, co-CEO of SEEBURGER AG. “We believe being included in this report by Forrester reinforces our solution’s value to our customers and business partners.”
“Now Tech: API Management Solutions, Q3 2020 - Forrester’s Overview of 30 API Management Providers” by Randy Heffner with Christopher Mines, Abigail Livingston, and Kara Hartig was published on 29 July 2020.
It can be downloaded by Forrester subscribers at: https://www.Forrester.com/.
About SEEBURGER
SEEBURGER AG is a global provider of business integration solutions, including B2B/EDI, MFT, EAI, API Management, e-Invoicing, IoT and Hybrid Integration Platform capabilities, that streamline business processes, enable digital transformation and business initiatives, reduce operational costs, facilitate governance and compliance, and provide end-to-end visibility to the farthest edges of the supply chain to maximize ERP effectiveness and drive new efficiencies. With more than 30 years in the industry, SEEBURGER today is ranked among the top business integration providers by industry analysts and serves over 10,000 customers in more than 50 countries and 15 industries. Since its foundation in 1986, Bretten has been the company's headquarters. SEEBURGER maintains 12 subsidiaries with 22 locations in Europe, Asia and North America.
For more information, visit www.seeburger.com
Susan Dilworth
SEEBURGER Inc.
+1 404-281-8008
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn