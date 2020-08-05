Hwy 23 Deer Creek project detour starts Aug. 10 (Aug. 5, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting on Monday, Aug. 10, a detour on Hwy 23 will be required for the Deer Creek Bridge project south of Pleasant Valley. The detour will run on County Roads 8 to 11 to 6 to 1. Please visit the MnDOT project website for a map: mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23bridge. This detour will run for 21 days.
Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:
- Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
- Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
- Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
- Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
- Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.
For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
