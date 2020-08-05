Virtual Plans Display T-378 Bridge Replacement Project in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed T-378 West Loop Road Bridge project in Frankstown Township, Blair County.

The project will include the replacement of the existing two-span structure with a single-span spread box beam structure, minor approach roadway paving, guiderail, roadway signing, pavement marking and drainage upgrades. Construction is anticipated in summer of 2022 and current plans are for traffic to use a detour to allow the contractor full access to the bridge.

The purpose of this virtual plans display is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the Project Manager listed below.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, please click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Blair County and the T-378 West Loop Road Bridge page.

The website will be available to view and to leave comments from Tuesday August 11, 2020 until Tuesday August 25, 2020. If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Tracey Farabaugh, Project Manager by phone (814) 696-6841 or email tfarabaugh@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101