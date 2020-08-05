oad Closure Route 4035 (Old Ridge Road) - Hickory

​

PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure of a section of Route 4035 (Old Ridge Road) located in Hickory, Washington County. The closure will be located between Woodrow Drive and Robin Drive. The closure will begin on Monday, August 10 at 8 AM and will reopen on Saturday, August 15 at 8 AM.

The closure will be in place to allow crews to perform maintenance on the railroad crossing. A marked detour will be in place using Route 50 (Avella Road), Route 4031 (Atlasburg Road) and back to Route 4035.

Media contact: Jay Ofsanik, 724-439-7135

