Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 989 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,749 in the last 365 days.

TYS Creative provides digital marketing solutions to manufactured home community in Canutillo

Visit Gaslight Square to tour one of the model homes

Schedule a tour to see one of the model homes at Gaslight Square

Gaslight Square sparks interest in El Paso and Canutillo with new responsive website

We’ve invested a lot in the community and take great pride in the neighborhood feel that has been created.”
— Tim Reida

CANUTILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYS Creative, a digital marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, today announced the launch of a new website for Gaslight Square (https://gaslightsquaremhc.com/), a family-friendly mobile home and RV community that features picturesque homes and sites with numerous amenities. The website was designed and developed to support the introduction of affordable new custom homes and includes an interactive home tour, photo gallery, and available listings.

Gaslight Square offers on-site management, clubhouse with kitchen, large swimming pool, sports area, lighted streets, plenty of off-street parking and a playground.

“We’ve invested a lot in the community and take great pride in the neighborhood feel that has been created,” said Tim Reida, Gaslight Square’s Executive Property Manager.

The community, which is minutes away from schools and retail shops, offers an abundance of open space and greenery. It is also centrally located close to Historic Mesilla, El Paso, colleges and more.

“The management team at Gaslight Square are wonderful people,” said Tin Yen, Founder and Creative Director at TYS Creative. “They offer referral incentives and work hard to make the community one of the friendliest places to live in Canutillo.”

Gaslight Square Mobile Home and RV Park offers a variety of manufactured homes that are ideal for young families, seniors, and those in between. To schedule a tour please call (915) 877-2238 or visit https://gaslightsquaremhc.com/.

About TYS Creative
TYS Creative is an award-winning Web design and digital agency that develops integrated solutions to help clients in technology, utilities, entertainment, real estate, and healthcare achieve their goals. The firm builds strong creative partnerships with clients in a collaborative environment to target all customer experience touch points, including Web sites, e-mail campaigns, digital campaigns, Google Ads, SEO services, and brand identity. TYS works in all media, including online, print, and broadcast. To learn more visit https://tyscreative.com/

Charlie Shames
TYS Creative
+1 8183211813
email us here

You just read:

TYS Creative provides digital marketing solutions to manufactured home community in Canutillo

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.