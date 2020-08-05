TYS Creative provides digital marketing solutions to manufactured home community in Canutillo

Schedule a tour to see one of the model homes at Gaslight Square

Gaslight Square sparks interest in El Paso and Canutillo with new responsive website

We’ve invested a lot in the community and take great pride in the neighborhood feel that has been created.” — Tim Reida

CANUTILLO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYS Creative, a digital marketing agency with offices in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, today announced the launch of a new website for Gaslight Square (https://gaslightsquaremhc.com/), a family-friendly mobile home and RV community that features picturesque homes and sites with numerous amenities. The website was designed and developed to support the introduction of affordable new custom homes and includes an interactive home tour, photo gallery, and available listings.

Gaslight Square offers on-site management, clubhouse with kitchen, large swimming pool, sports area, lighted streets, plenty of off-street parking and a playground.

“We’ve invested a lot in the community and take great pride in the neighborhood feel that has been created,” said Tim Reida, Gaslight Square’s Executive Property Manager.

The community, which is minutes away from schools and retail shops, offers an abundance of open space and greenery. It is also centrally located close to Historic Mesilla, El Paso, colleges and more.

“The management team at Gaslight Square are wonderful people,” said Tin Yen, Founder and Creative Director at TYS Creative. “They offer referral incentives and work hard to make the community one of the friendliest places to live in Canutillo.”

Gaslight Square Mobile Home and RV Park offers a variety of manufactured homes that are ideal for young families, seniors, and those in between. To schedule a tour please call (915) 877-2238 or visit https://gaslightsquaremhc.com/.

About TYS Creative

TYS Creative is an award-winning Web design and digital agency that develops integrated solutions to help clients in technology, utilities, entertainment, real estate, and healthcare achieve their goals. The firm builds strong creative partnerships with clients in a collaborative environment to target all customer experience touch points, including Web sites, e-mail campaigns, digital campaigns, Google Ads, SEO services, and brand identity. TYS works in all media, including online, print, and broadcast. To learn more visit https://tyscreative.com/

