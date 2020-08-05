Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Online Purchases Launched for SNAP Households

Contact: Danielle Jones

Danielle.Jones@dss.sc.gov

803-898-7602

Beginning August 5th, SNAP recipients in South Carolina will be able to use their EBT cards to make online purchases of eligible food items in response to COVID-19.  At this time, Walmart and Amazon are the only retailers authorized at the federal level by USDA to implement online food purchasing in this state.  DSS hopes that other retailers and independent grocers will be added soon to help boost the state’s economy; however this process is controlled the federal government and DSS has no role in approving retailers.

For more information on this pilot program and approved retailers, please visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/online-purchasing-pilot

