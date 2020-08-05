St Johnsbury/ Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A403918
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/05/20 at 1005 hours
STREET: Interstate 91
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Entrance ramp
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Morgan Lavoy
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Corinth, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo
VEHICLE MODEL: XC7
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front passenger side damage
INJURIES: None reported
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 8/5/20, at approximately 1006 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle crash on the I91 South entrance ramp in Bradford. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling south on the ramp when a bee entered the vehicle causing the operator to be distracted. As a result the vehicle crossed over the fog line on the right side of the ramp and struck the guardrail. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.