St Johnsbury/ Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20A403918                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Haley

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/20 at 1005 hours

STREET: Interstate 91

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Entrance ramp

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Morgan Lavoy

AGE: 19  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Corinth, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Volvo

VEHICLE MODEL: XC7

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front passenger side damage

INJURIES: None reported

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 8/5/20, at approximately 1006 hours, Vermont State Police were advised of a single vehicle crash on the I91 South entrance ramp in Bradford. Investigation revealed the vehicle had been traveling south on the ramp when a bee entered the vehicle causing the operator to be distracted. As a result the vehicle crossed over the fog line on the right side of the ramp and struck the guardrail. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

