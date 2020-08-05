Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
IDNR Accepting Applications for Boat Access Area Development Program Grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) today announced applications are now being accepted for grants through the Boat Access Area Development grant program. The deadline to apply is Oct. 2, 2020.

The Boat Access program is a state-financed grant program that provides funding assistance to local government agencies for acquisition and/or development of land for public boat and canoe access areas in Illinois. The program can provide up to 100 percent reimbursement funding assistance on approved development project costs and 90 percent reimbursement on land acquisition costs. The local agency must demonstrate and possess the ability to finance the costs of an approved project prior to receipt of grant funds. This program is funded through a percentage of the state’s marine motor fuel tax and registration fees.

The program is managed in Illinois by the IDNR and applications must be submitted to the IDNR by 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 2, 2020. The Notice of Funding Opportunity can be found at: https://www.illinois.gov/sites/gata/Pages/default.aspx.

Consult the IDNR website at https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/AEG/Pages/Grant-Administration.aspx for more information, or call the IDNR Grants main line at 217-782-7481.

