Gov. Ivey announces grant to extend water in Tallapoosa County

MONTGOMERY —Gov. Kay Ivey has announced a $200,000 grant to provide public water to 86 households in south-central Tallapoosa County.

The funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission will be combined with a $350,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded to the Tallapoosa County Commission by Gov. Ivey in 2019. In addition to providing public water service, the project will improve public safety with the installation of five hydrants in the area.

“Public water is a service that many of us take for granted, but for some in rural Alabama, access to fresh water is a concern and often a struggle,” Gov. Ivey said. “I am thankful for programs like the Appalachian Regional Commission that provide funds to help Alabamians lead better and healthier lives. I am pleased to support this project.”

The Walnut Hill Water Authority will support public water service to the area, eliminating the need for 237 residents to continue to rely on often contaminated and unreliable private wells. Public health tests showed contamination in 61 percent of the wells, according to county leaders.

The area served, which is located southwest of Dadeville, includes Blueberry Road, Shady Valley Drive, Lakeview Drive, Lakeview Lane, West Ridge Drive, Sunset Lane, Pine Ridge Street, and part of Barron’s Bridge Road.

The ARC grant is the second announced this summer affecting Tallapoosa County. Earlier, Gov. Ivey announced an ARC/CDBG combination award to improve sewer services in the town of Camp Hill.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs administers both the ARC and CDBG programs in Alabama.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission and Community Development Block Grant programs often work hand in hand to enable Alabama communities to provide or improve services for their residents,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “I am delighted that ADECA can play a role in projects that improve lives in our state.”

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments. The agency’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation. Thirty-seven Alabama counties, including Tallapoosa County, are part of the ARC region and eligible for funds.

ADECA manages a range of programs that support law enforcement, economic development, recreation, energy conservation and water resource management.

