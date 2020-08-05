Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rep. Zwiener Requests Greater Flexibility for Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries

Rep. Zwiener Requests Greater Flexibility for Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries

by: Rep. Zwiener, Erin
08/05/2020

Kyle, TX — On Tuesday, Representative Erin Zwiener requested greater flexibility for breweries, distilleries, and wineries from Governor Abbott and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). In June, Governor Abbott shut down these craft alcohol establishments and bars to control the outbreak of COVID-19 with limited exceptions.

“I am grateful for Governor Abbott’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, including closing bars,” said Rep. Zwiener. “However, there are huge differences between bars and craft alcohol establishments, many of which have substantial outdoor spaces and can serve customers with ample social distancing. I hope that when hospitalizations decrease, the governor makes future distinctions on a business’s capacity to serve patrons in safer, outdoor settings instead of arbitrary sales percentages.

Additionally, Rep. Zwiener requested that Governor Abbott and TABC waive regulations to allow breweries, wineries, and distilleries other opportunities to continue operating and stay afloat, including shipping and delivering directly to customers and allowing third-party apps to also deliver their products.

“When hand sanitizer was scarce, our craft alcohol businesses stepped up and started producing it themselves,” added Rep. Zwiener. “Now they need a hand up. Businesses across Texas have shifted their business models, and the dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries in my district need the same flexibility to innovate.”

Rep. Zwiener Requests Greater Flexibility for Breweries, Distilleries, and Wineries

