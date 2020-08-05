Alert: traffic configuration changing today at M-28 Munising project

Contact:

August 5, 2020 -- The traffic configuration is set to change in the Michigan Department of Transportation's (MDOT) work zone on M-28 in Munising.

Beginning today, Aug. 5, one lane of M-28 will be closed at Jones Creek (near the railroad crossing) in the city of Munising for culvert replacement. One lane of alternating traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and a temporary barrier wall. A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect at this location for the duration of the work.

This phase of construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day weekend.

MDOT and the City of Munising are investing about $15.4 million to reconstruct 4.7 miles of M-28 between Brook Street and Commercial Street in Munising and resurface the highway from Commercial Street to east of Christmas. A shared-use pathway will be constructed along the north side of M-28 from Bayview Drive to the M-28/H-58 intersection. A roundabout is being constructed at the M-28/H-58 intersection. The project also includes upgrades to city infrastructure.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2021, with final cleanup in 2022. For more information about the project, please visit the project website. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

This project is expected to improve safety and traffic flow in this area. Learn more about the benefits of roundabouts on the MDOT website.