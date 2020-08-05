TDOC Launches Operation Naughty List

PIKEVILLE – Six people have been arrested after a special operation by the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct (OIC). TDOC special agents began apprehending individuals indicted by the Bledsoe County Grand Jury last week. Agents received warrants for the arrest of 20 individuals whose indictments stem from a year-long investigation conducted by OIC’s Investigative Unit and BCCX Internal Affairs division. The individuals were indicted on charges that include tampering with evidence, official misconduct, theft of property, assault, contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and possession of schedule III narcotics.