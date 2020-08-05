Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 906 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,584 in the last 365 days.

TDOC Launches Operation Naughty List

PIKEVILLE – Six people have been arrested after a special operation by the Tennessee Department of Correction’s Office of Investigations & Conduct (OIC).  TDOC special agents began apprehending individuals indicted by the Bledsoe County Grand Jury last week.  Agents received warrants for the arrest of 20 individuals whose indictments stem from a year-long investigation conducted by OIC’s Investigative Unit and BCCX Internal Affairs division.  The individuals were indicted on charges that include tampering with evidence, official misconduct, theft of property, assault, contraband in a penal facility and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility and possession of schedule III narcotics.

You just read:

TDOC Launches Operation Naughty List

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.