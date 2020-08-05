Enjoy the Granite State’s Waterbodies Safely This Summer

CONTACT: Colonel Kevin Jordan, NHFG: (603) 271-3128 Captain Tim Dunleavy, NHSPMP: (603) 293-2037 August 5, 2020

CONCORD, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Division (NHSPMP) are urging residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution while swimming in, or recreating around, any of the Granite State’s many waterbodies. Large rivers such as the Merrimack River present unique hazards for bathers including steep drop-offs and dangerous currents which makes these types of moving waters inappropriate for novice swimmers.

“It is incredibly important that all Granite Staters take the necessary steps to remain safe while enjoying New Hampshire’s waterbodies,” said Governor Chris Sununu. “We must remain vigilant while enjoying the outdoors and these precautions will help save lives.”

With municipal pools and public beaches limiting capacity to facilitate social distancing during the COVID-19 public health emergency, many people are seeking relief from the summer heat in more remote swimming locations which are not monitored by lifeguards.

“Swimming, like any other form of outdoor recreation, has the potential to be life-threatening for people who are unprepared or do not have a deep respect for the power of flowing water. Rivers like the Merrimack are as unpredictable as they are beautiful, and all swimmers must be responsible and know their own capabilities and physical limitations,” said Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan. “Always tell someone where you will be swimming, when you will return, and never swim alone”

“With a little extra planning, communication, approved life jackets and PFDs, and respect for the power that all New Hampshire waterbodies’ possess, outdoor enthusiasts will be better prepared to more safely enjoy the recreational opportunities of the Merrimack River this summer,” said Captain Tim Dunleavy of the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Division.

Colonel Jordan and Captain Dunleavy strongly recommend that anyone recreating in, on, or along any of New Hampshire’s waterbodies should: