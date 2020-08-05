Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 6, 2020

 

August 5, 2020                                                                     

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

 Cuyahoga

Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority

 

Olmsted Joint Economic Development District

 

Regional Income Tax Agency

 

 Darke

Butler Township

 

 Defiance

Maumee Valley Planning Organization

 

 Delaware

Liberty Township

 

 Greene

Greene County

 

 Guernsey

Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau

 

 Hamilton

City of the Village of Indian Hill

 

 Hardin

Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library

 

Washington Township

 

 Harrison

Cadiz Union Cemetery

 

 Jefferson

City of Steubenville

 

 Logan

Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library

 

 Mahoning

Mahoning County District Board of Health

 

 Marion

Crawford-Marion Board of ADAMH Services

 

 Seneca

Loudon Township

 

 Trumbull

Hubbard Public Library

 

 Union

Marysville Public Library

 

 Warren

Clearcreek Township

 

 Washington

Independence Township

 

 Williams

Millcreek Township

 

Superior Township

 

 Wood

Way Public Library

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

Distribution channels:


