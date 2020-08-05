For Immediate Release:

August 5, 2020

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 6, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Cuyahoga Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority Olmsted Joint Economic Development District Regional Income Tax Agency Darke Butler Township Defiance Maumee Valley Planning Organization Delaware Liberty Township Greene Greene County Guernsey Cambridge/Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau Hamilton City of the Village of Indian Hill Hardin Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library Washington Township Harrison Cadiz Union Cemetery Jefferson City of Steubenville Logan Dr. Earl S. Sloan Public Library Mahoning Mahoning County District Board of Health Marion Crawford-Marion Board of ADAMH Services Seneca Loudon Township Trumbull Hubbard Public Library Union Marysville Public Library Warren Clearcreek Township Washington Independence Township Williams Millcreek Township Superior Township Wood Way Public Library

A full copy of each report will be available online.

