Crua Outdoors Launches Its First-Ever Tent Rental Program, “Crua Rentals”
Available in the U.S. and EU, Crua Rentals allows campers to try award-winning tents before they buy them
Our top priority is keeping campers safe during a global pandemic, so we are taking all of the proper precautions to inspect and clean rental tents before they are sent out.”SARANAC LAKE, NY, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Crua Outdoors announced the launch of “Crua Rentals,” the company’s first-ever tent rental program. Available in the United States and European Union, Crua Rentals is designed for lone campers, families, and friends to hire a selection of award-winning tents for staycations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the strictest health protocols, all of the tents will be cleaned and inspected by Crua’s team before being sent out to campers, ensuring safe use in the age of the coronavirus.
— Derek O’Sullivan, founder and CEO of Crua Outdoors
Interested campers may simply select the date range for their rental period, and Crua will ship the tent(s) directly to them along with a return label. Available tents include the Tri, Core, and Combo, ranging from $17 to $26 per day. More tents will be available soon. Striving to offer its renters the very best camping experience, Crua’s customer service representatives are available 24/7, seven days a week—before, during, and after the rental period.
Crua Rentals can be accessed here.
“After years of development, Crua is proud to launch its first-ever tent rental program for experienced and beginner campers alike,” said Crua founder and CEO Derek O’Sullivan. “Our top priority is keeping campers safe during a global pandemic, so we are taking all of the proper precautions to inspect and clean rental tents before they are sent out. While keeping you safe, Crua Rentals is perfect for the staycation of your dreams—whether you’re camping alone or in good company.”
To schedule an interview, please contact Emma Dimock at (207) 620-9072. For more information, please visit CruaOutdoors.com.
###
About Crua Outdoors
Crua Outdoors, with headquarters in Ireland and a U.S. location in Saranac Lake, New York, was founded in 2015. Crua’s founders knew there had to be a better way of getting a good night's sleep in the great outdoors. They needed a tent that was more than a tent; that was a comfortable refuge that would be warm in the winter and cool in the summer—introducing the revolutionary Crua range of high-quality insulated tents. They believe that great ideas happen when you wake up shivering in the dead of night in the west of Ireland.
Crua™ was founded by Derek O'Sullivan, an Irishman with years of experience in camping and trekking outdoors. Crua in Gaelic also means “forgiving,” in the sense of being easy to manage or use. All of their tents are built to provide the most comfortable, quietest night's sleep you'll experience outside your own bedroom. When you sleep well, you camp well.
Emma Dimock
Marshall Communications, on behalf of Crua Outdoors
+1 207-620-9072
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter