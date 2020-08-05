Route 4019 McClain Road Culvert Replacement Underway in Chippewa Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing culvert replacement work is underway on McClain Road (Route 4019) in Chippewa Township, Beaver County.

Culvert replacement work requiring the closure of McClain Road between Route 251 and Elmbrook Road has begun and will continue around-the-clock through mid-September. Additional work includes pavement restoration and guide rail installation. Through traffic will be detoured via Elmbrook Road and Route 251.

Motorists are advised to use caution. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #