Representative Carl Sherman Supports Local School Drive

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.

07/31/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) is encouraging participation and sponsorship in this year’s Chris Howell Foundation Back to School drive.

The back to school event in District 109 will take place on August 1 at Skyline Ranch. The drive will provide food and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) care packages for constituents in Rep Sherman’s district, as well as for all of Dallas Independent School district. The drive will also offer back to school items for students during this most uncertain time.

“While we can’t know what the future holds for the new school year or when students will be able to physically return to campuses around the district, it is my hope that these types of drives will help and empower members of the community with the tools needed to continue to thrive,” Rep Sherman said. “The Chris Howell Foundation’s programs and services already empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency through skills development, increased knowledge, and access to necessary resources.”

Rep. Sherman has worked with The Chris Howell Foundation on a number of other initiatives and as such knows how committed they are to the community. The Foundation serves as many as 95% of low-to-moderate income individuals through its programs and services.

contact: Rita Cook

