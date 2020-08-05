Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,590 in the last 365 days.

Representative Carl Sherman Supports Local School Drive

member image

Representative Carl Sherman Supports Local School Drive  print page

by: Rep. Sherman, Carl Sr.
07/31/2020

Lancaster, Texas – State Representative Carl Sherman (District 109) is encouraging participation and sponsorship in this year’s Chris Howell Foundation Back to School drive.

The back to school event in District 109 will take place on August 1 at Skyline Ranch. The drive will provide food and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) care packages for constituents in Rep Sherman’s district, as well as for all of Dallas Independent School district. The drive will also offer back to school items for students during this most uncertain time.

“While we can’t know what the future holds for the new school year or when students will be able to physically return to campuses around the district, it is my hope that these types of drives will help and empower members of the community with the tools needed to continue to thrive,” Rep Sherman said. “The Chris Howell Foundation’s programs and services already empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency through skills development, increased knowledge, and access to necessary resources.”

Rep. Sherman has worked with The Chris Howell Foundation on a number of other initiatives and as such knows how committed they are to the community. The Foundation serves as many as 95% of low-to-moderate income individuals through its programs and services.

contact: Rita Cook

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.416

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0953

(512) 463-5887 Fax

103 N. Dallas Avenue

Lancaster, Texas 75146

(972) 227-1064

You just read:

Representative Carl Sherman Supports Local School Drive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.