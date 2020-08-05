Sports Turf Scores Corky Kell Sponsorship to Kickoff the 2020 High School Football Season
Ten games will be held at four locations from Sept. 2-5
Sports Turf is pleased to be a part of an event that gives back to young athletes and to find a way to say thank you to the coaches and their families for their tireless dedication.”WHITESBURG, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company, a sports facility construction company, is a proud sponsor of the 2020 Corky Kell Classic for the third year in a row. The four-day event is set to kick off the 2020 high school football season with the largest and most wide-ranging lineup in the event’s 29-year history, including national power Hoover High School from Alabama.
— Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company
“We’re excited to kick off high school sports again with some of the most competitive football in the country,” said Todd Wiggins, President of Sports Turf Company. “Sports Turf is pleased to be a part of an event that gives back to young athletes and to find a way to say thank you to the coaches and their families for their tireless dedication.”
In its 29th year, the Corky Kell Classic will hold 10 games at four different venues:
West Forsyth High School on Wednesday, Sept. 2 (hosting two games)
Dacula High School on Thursday, Sept. 3 (hosting two games)
Walton High School on Friday, Sept. 4 (hosting one game)
Mill Creek High School on Saturday, Sept. 5 (hosting four games)
“We are grateful for Sports Turf’s contributions to ensure the continued success of the Corky Kell Classic,” said IJ Rosenburg, Corky Kell Classic Co-owner and President of Score Atlanta. “Sports Turf places importance on athlete safety and building facilities that can showcase the southeast’s top prospects in the Corky Kell Classic.”
Former NFL linebacker and University of Georgia All-American Rennie Curran will be joining Sports Turf during the live broadcast games on Sept. 5. As a Gwinnett County-native, Curran understands the competitive nature of football throughout the state and a need for safer, more durable athletic facilities.
Specializing in all different types of sport surfaces, Sports Turf builds natural grass and artificial turf sports fields, as well as tennis courts and track surfaces. Sports Turf guides schools through the entire process of selecting the best options for a facility, expert installation and ongoing commitment through its lifetime, with a focus on safety, performance and durability.
For more information about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net or find them on Facebook and Twitter at @STCFieldBuilder.
About Sports Turf Company
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for nearly 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast.
