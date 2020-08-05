26th Judicial District COVID-19 Modified Court Operations for August 2020

As our nation, state, county, and city continue to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mecklenburg County Courts remain committed ensuring access to justice with the health and safety of the community and court personnel in mind.

In accordance with the July 16th, July 20th, July 24th, and July 29th, 2020 emergency directives from Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, the 26th Judicial District will continue modified court operations for the month of August 2020.

Court offices in the Mecklenburg County Courthouse remain open for business. However, by order of the Chief Justice, only people with business at the courthouse will be allowed to enter. All persons who enter the Mecklenburg County Courthouse are required to wear a face covering while they are in common areas of the building and when interacting with others. The face covering requirement is not applicable to persons who cannot wear a face covering due to health or safety reasons, who are actively eating or drinking, who are communicating with someone who is hearing-impaired in a way that requires the mouth to be visible, who are temporarily removing their face covering to secure medical services or for identification purposes, or who are under eleven years of age.

Everyone is encouraged to use email and telephone to communicate with staff of the 26th Judicial District to minimize the number of persons entering the courthouse. Contact information for court offices may be found on the Judicial Directory.

Read the press release for a complete listing of court operations for the 26th Judicial District Courts and Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office.