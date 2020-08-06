My Social Book Introduces Reorder Option

Print your life in a photo book

One-click reordering comes to popular Facebook and Instagram photo books

Our books are known for their time-saving automation... People can now reprint their past orders in seconds. ‘Can I have a copy,’ is a request that can be fulfilled the moment you are asked.” — Charles Becquet, CEO of My Social Book

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Social Book has released a number of improvements to its Facebook and Instagram photo books. Loved by more than 250,000 customers across the world, My Social Book fans can now reorder their favorite books with a single click.

“Many customers love rebuilding their books as gifts for family and friends. More often than not, there would be very few changes to the content in their photo book. Our books are known for their time-saving automation, so we have spent the past several months enhancing our online software further. People can now reprint their past orders in seconds. ‘Can I have a copy,’ is a request that can be fulfilled the moment you are asked,” said Charles Becquet, CEO of My Social Book.

Also popular with businesses, the new reorder feature is ideal for sales, marketing and social media campaigns where My Social Book is used for business development, customer loyalty programs and company culture initiatives.

Joining this much requested feature are new cover colors. With 644,000+ books occupying shelves across the world, customers commonly order a book year after year and select a different color every time to brighten up their bookcases with a multicolored display. This expansion provides customers with even more customization.

“We are constantly developing new products, formats and features, and these latest enhancements help people get more from their My Social Book. 2020 has been a year of reflection on what’s important to us. Our photo books immortalize our favorite memories, relationships and celebrations in print, which is one of the reasons why people return to us year after year.”

My Social Book has also introduced a new online home décor gift shop full of cheery mugs, celebratory canvases and premium tote bags. These unique gifts join its premium photos books, which allow anyone to print their Facebook and Instagram content in as little as 45 seconds, and its Photo Mosaic product that has surged in popularity in recent months.

