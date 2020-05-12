My Social Book Strengthens Affiliate & Rewards Programs

Refreshed earning opportunities for brand ambassadors, influencers and loyal customers

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Social Book today bolstered its affiliate and rewards programs for publishers, influencers, brand ambassadors, and customers with large social media audiences.

My Social Book's affiliate program is available on a revenue share or CPA basis directly through the company or Commission Junction, which reaches more than one billion customers worldwide. Affiliates regularly receive creative assets for marketing, exclusive publisher offers, and other compelling incentives that drive sales, including a highly competitive commission rate of up to 20% on every sale.

My Social Book’s automated social media photo books have been printed more than 634,000 times by 250,000+ customers across the world. 57% of website visitors convert less than 24 hours after their first interaction with the brand, a metric that has grown My Social Book’s affiliate program by 90% YoY.

My Social Book’s Rewards Program is open to anyone.

Participants can monetize their social audience or simply unlock the rewards to save money on the company’s photo books and other products, like its popular photo mosaics. Rewards include:

• An easy-to-attain points-based system that offers a generous welcome bonus

• 40% off for referrals, both for referrer and referee

• Social media sharing rewards and an annual loyalty bonus on the individual’s birthday

• 10 points per $1 spent across My Social Book’s online store

• 1,000 points have a redeemable value of $10

My Social Book’s web-based platform creates premium Facebook and Instagram photo books in as quickly as 45 seconds. Customers create books to share family milestones, look back on their favorite vacations, as wedding gifts as well as honeymoon mementos, and as a fun way to celebrate their pets.

Charles Becquet, CEO of My Social Book: “We’ve seen strong demand the last few months as people search for ways to connect with their families and friends. My Social Book’s mission is to help people share their treasured memories from social media. Our programs offer healthy discounts and are ideal for those wanting to increase their affiliate revenue, diversify their promotional activity or simply save some money on their next photo yearbook.”

About My Social Book

My Social Book transforms social media content into physical photo books in just one click.

Whether documenting a vacation with family or celebrating your relationship with that special someone, My Social Book’s automated web-based platform allows anyone to print their Facebook and Instagram memories in as quickly as 45 seconds.

More than 250,000 customers in 20+ countries have printed 634,000+ books and My Social Book ships worldwide on-demand from the company’s technologically advanced printing houses, including many within the US.

Discover more at www.mysocialbook.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for special offers and product announcements.



