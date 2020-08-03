3 AUGUST 2020 – Special Travel Advice and Information Paper for Travellers Entering Samoa.

SAMOA, August 3 - ❗Samoa’s International Borders are still closed under State of Emergency (SOE).

Flights in to Samoa are considered under special circumstances requiring certain conditions.

As of today Samoa is COVID-19 Free and we wish to eliminate any potential risk for COVID-19 to be introduced into Samoa. We cannot at this stage rule out any exposure you may have had in the last few days and even exposure during the flight to Samoa.

This travel advisory and information sheet is to inform you prior to your arrival into Samoa.

The Ministry of Health appreciates your full compliance and patience on arrival as you may experience long delays.

➡️ALL TRAVELERS!

• All are required to complete the Health Declaration Card in flight. • All are required to have a COVID19 test done within three days before arrival • All are required to undergo medical examination by a Registered Medical Practitioner within (3) days before ARRIVAL. • You will not be permitted to board the plane; • if you have a positive COVID19 test or • COVID19 test NOT Done or • Medical clearance report/certificate NOT DONE or • You have any of the following symptoms: Cough, Fever, Sore throat, Flu-like symptoms • Hard copies of COVID19 test and a medical report should be presented on arrival to health officers. • Failure can result in no board or entry denied • You will be quarantined for 14 days upon arrival into Samoa at a designated location. • You must bring your own personal necessities e.g. soap, tooth brush, tooth paste etc., to last for 14 days of quarantine. • Passengers are advised to check in 1 piece of luggage (required weight 23kg) when boarding. • You are not allowed to bring any additional packages/parcels for delivery upon arrival into Samoa to family members etc. • Ministry of Health will not be responsible or liable for any lost or misplaced items. • If you have any known medical conditions, please ensure; you have enough supply of medication to last you 3 months Inform Samoa Foreign Affairs and MOH of your conditions. • You are responsible for the cost of any medications prescribed while in quarantine. • You are not allowed to bring alcohol nor consume any alcohol on the quarantine sites. • Passengers who are on special diets will be responsible for their own special dietary needs/meals. • You are required to wear a face mask at all times during the flight and upon arrival . • Elderly Travellers with any Chronic Medical Conditions, and those with Special Needs needing assistance must be accompanied by an adult relative in flight and during the 14- day quarantine period. • The cost of accommodation, breakfast and lunch during quarantine will be paid by the Government. Dinner will be the passenger’s responsibility.

Children and Infants • All Children and infants less than 18 years SHOULD be accompanied by a Parent or legal guardian. • Parents are advised that all children’s immunizations are up to date esp. measles vaccination due to the recent outbreak in Samoa.

Parent/Legal guardian travelling with an infant/child MUST ensure sufficient supplies of basic needs e.g. diapers, wipes, formula etc. for the duration of the quarantine.

Travelers Entering Samoa via Fiji must comply with all requirements as above and must have been residing in Fiji for 28 days or more before arrival into Samoa.

Passengers travelling through Nandi Fiji from COVID-19 FREE Pacific Island Countries listed below, are also required to comply with all requirements as stated above. But they are required to provide proof of staying at their COVID 19 Free country for the last 28 days or more prior flying to Fiji.

COVID-19 FREE PACIFIC ISLAND COUNTRIES ➡️Federal States of Micronesia ➡️Nauru ➡️Tonga ➡️Kiribati ➡️Palau ➡️Tuvalu ➡️Marshall Islands ➡️Solomon Islands ➡️Vanuatu

❗ALL TRAVELERS FROM COVID-19 AFFECTED COUNTRIES MUST MAKE OWN ARRANGEMENTS AND SPEND 28 DAYS OR MORE AT LAST STOP BEFORE ONWARD TRAVEL TO SAMOA and MUST COMPLY WITH ALL TRAVEL REQUIREMENTS WHEN ENTERING SAMOA.

❗There are penalties if the conditions of the quarantine are breached. This applies to both people leaving or going to quarantine. Additional information will be provided on your arrival

❗Your compliance with the conditions listed herein is imperative to ensuring the safety of all who are travelling and our people in Samoa.

We endeavor to keep Samoa COVID-19 Free

Public Health, Ministry of Health Samoa | Disaster Management Office – Samoa

August 5, 2020