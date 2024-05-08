[Govt. Press Secretariat]: In its meeting this week Cabinet has endorsed the re-appointment of Papāli’i Monalisa Tia’i – Keti to continue as Deputy Commissioner of Police for the next three years.

Papāli’i has served with the Ministry of Police, Prisons and Correction Services for 20 years since 2004 and she has held the position of Deputy Police Commissioner since her initial appointment in 2018.

Her experience in the field and years of service combined with her academic qualifications prove pivotal to the success of her reinstatement in her contribution to the role and to the development of the Ministry.

She holds a Certificate of Completion in Executive Leadership Program from the Australia Federal Police, Certificate IV Training and Assessment from the Canberra Institute of Technology in Australia, Certificate IV in Frontline Management from the Australia Maritime College, Bachelor of Social Sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand, Bachelor of Law & Professional Diploma in Legal Practice from the University of the South Pacific and a Masters in Transnational Crime Unit from the University of Wollongong in Australia.

ENDS.

TOE TOFIA PAPĀLI’I MONALISA TIA’I – KETI MA SUI KOMESINA MO LE MATĀGALUEGA O LEOLEO, FALEPUIPUI MA LE OLA TOE FUATĀ’INA

[SO’O’UPU A LE MĀLŌ]: Ua fa’amaonia e le Kapeneta i lana Fonotaga i lenei vaiaso, le toe tofia ai o le Afioga iā Papāli’i Monalisa Tia’i – Keti ma Sui Komesina mo le Matāgaluega o Leoleo, Falepuipui ma le Ola Toe Fuatā’ina mo le isi tolu tausaga.

O Papāli’i ua 20 tausaga o lana tautua mo le Matāgaluega, e pei ona amata galue mai ai i le tausaga e 2004. O le 2018 na ulua’i tofia ai i le tofiga o le Sui Komesina se’ia o’o mai i le asō.

O se tama’ita’i ua loa lana tautua mo le Matāgaluega, ma ua lava fo’i lona silafia i le fa’atinoga o tiute ma matāfaioi fa’ata’ita’i mo le auaunaga a le Matāgaluega o Leoleo, Falepuipui ma le Ola Toe Fuatā’ina.

O Papāli’i o lo’o ia umia fa’ailoga tauāloa o le Certificate of Completion in Executive Leadership Program mai le Australia Federal Police, o le Certificate IV Training and Assessment mai le Matātā ‘Ese’ese a Canberra i Ausetalia, o le Certificate IV in Frontline Management mai le Kolisi a Maligi a Ausetalia, o le Bachelor of Social Sciences mai le Iunivesite a Waikato i Niu Sila, o le Bachelor of Law & Professional Diploma in Legal Practice mai le Iunivesite a le Pasefika i Saute fa’atasi ai ma le Masters in Transnational Crime Unit mai le Iunivesite a Wollongong i Ausetalia.

MAE’A.

See insights and ads

Boost post

All reactions:

130Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services and 129 others