Remarks by Ms. Noriko Horiuchi – U.S. Embassy Apia Chargé d’Affaires USAID Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP) – Pacific Activity: National Data Governance Workshop, Samoa

Tanoa Tusitala Hotel, Apia, Samoa – May 8, 2024

Pastor Matamua Dr. Paul Matamua

Hon. Toelupe Poumulinuku Onesemo, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Government of Samoa,

Mr. Themba Kalua, UN Resident Coordinator Samoa, Cook Islands, Niue and Tokelau

Mr. Juwang Zhu, Director, Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA),

Ms. Atsuko Okuda, Regional Director, ITU Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific

Distinguished guests

Members of the Media

Talofa Lava!

The United States of America, through the U.S. Agency for International Development – or USAID as we know it more commonly – and its Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership in the Pacific is supporting the government of Samoa, the National University of Samoa, the Samoa Information Technology Association (or SITA) and other key sectors on several digital transformation initiatives.

But, today, I am pleased to join you, in the presence of distinguished experts, to discuss opportunities of developing national digital data governance frameworks.

As well as – improving digital skills and strengthening cybersecurity initiatives across Samoa.

The rapid development and adoption of digital technology are transforming industries, governments, economies, and societies.

Digital ecosystems—the stakeholders, computer systems, and enabling environments – empower people and communities to be able to use digital technology to gain access to services, engage with each other, or pursue economic opportunities.

The COVID-19 pandemic reinforced the importance of data governance.

Governments all over the world relied on availability of data for quick decision- making to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Digital technology also plays a crucial role in managing data to also tackle spread of disinformation and misinformation – as it did so during the pandemic. Data governance drives digital transformation by ensuring data accuracy, security, and compliance.

Here in Samoa, investments in digital government and data governance will offer numerous opportunities for digital transformation. It has potential to help the Government of Samoa with coordination by providing the systems and tools necessary to work together – across different levels of government including the national, provincial, and municipal councils.

It will improve efficiency, achieve fiscal savings, and allow for innovation by decreasing the time spent on administrative matters. Further, such investments can contribute toward building community resilience by supporting response to and recovery from disasters.

Digital data governance improves government responsiveness by predicting and addressing stakeholder needs from individuals, the private sector, and civil society. By reducing room for corruption and providing tools for collaborative, inclusive service delivery, it also promotes accountability.

And finally, it calls for participatory approaches by creating systems and tools that enable citizens and civil society to engage with governments.

Data governance is broad and has implications for both emerging technologies and every development sector. It is a rapidly evolving topic, with differing levels of implementation and approaches.

Data governance initiatives across USAID programs aim to improve global, national, organizational, sectoral, and alternative models of data governance in support of its digital development goals and partners.

At the national and regional levels, our priorities are robust data governance regulation while protecting human rights, enabling the digital economy, improving data use, and supporting data free flows and trade; resulting in stronger national data ecosystems.

This National Data Governance workshop aims to provide a holistic overview of the global trends in data governance and share the findings of the desktop research study commissioned by UN DESA on establishing a national data governance framework for Samoa.

The workshop ahead will present several case studies to foster dialogue, share knowledge, and understand challenges in the successful implementation of a national data governance framework in Samoa.

It will also introduce the participants to the UN DESA Data Governance Framework and participants will also get the opportunity to discuss cybersecurity issues.

The workshop will collect valuable data on the digital skills landscape in Samoa including insights into common challenges, disparities and strengths. Based on the assessment results, USAID DCCP –Pacific will tailor future initiatives, such as training programs and educational resources to address the identified needs of participants.

The data collected during the workshop will also inform the development of evidence-based policies and strategies aimed at promoting digital inclusion, bridging the digital divide, and fostering socio-economic development in the Pacific region.

USAID has long taken a data-informed approach to improve the lives of some of the world’s most vulnerable people.

Apart from today’s workshop, the United States of America is also supporting two other workshops – The Digital Skills and Literacy Assessment Workshop which aims to evaluate and assess the current digital skills and literacy levels among individuals in Samoa as well as the Cyber Hygiene Workshop to educate participants about best practices for maintaining cybersecurity and promoting safe online behavior.

Making effective use of these data requires a serious investment in leadership and governance, specifically a structure that includes dedicated experts with sufficient authority over key data assets and resources to inform development policies and priorities.

We are pleased to be collaborating with the government, key stakeholders, and partners here today – and past couple of days – and be part of this transformative effort to achieve and sustain open, secure, and inclusive digital ecosystems that contribute to broad-based measurable development outcomes.

I wish you all the best in your discussions today and engaging further with you.

Faafetai tele lava.

Soifua ma ia manuia!

SOURCE – US Embassy Apia, Samoa

See insights and ads

Boost post

All reactions:

1818