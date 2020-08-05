Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks / Crash with Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  20A303302                         

TROOPER FULL NAME:  Paul Pennoyer

STATION: Middlesex                               

CONTACT#: 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 08/04/20 1759 hours

STREET: I-89 S

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 51

WEATHER: raining  

ROAD CONDITIONS: wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR #1: Amanda Payne

AGE: 27

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen

VEHICLE MODEL: Bug

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:   On the above listed date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on I-89 southbound, MM51, Berlin. Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of her vehicle due to wet road conditions and subsequently left the roadway. The operator was transported to the hospital. Investigation ongoing.

 

Respectfully,

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Middlesex Barracks

1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex

paul.pennoyer@vermont.gov

802-229-9191

 

 

 

 

