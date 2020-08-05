Middlesex Barracks / Crash with Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20A303302
TROOPER FULL NAME: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/04/20 1759 hours
STREET: I-89 S
TOWN: Berlin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: MM 51
WEATHER: raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR #1: Amanda Payne
AGE: 27
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Volkswagen
VEHICLE MODEL: Bug
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above listed date and time, Vermont State Police responded to the scene of a motor vehicle crash on I-89 southbound, MM51, Berlin. Investigation revealed the operator of vehicle #1 lost control of her vehicle due to wet road conditions and subsequently left the roadway. The operator was transported to the hospital. Investigation ongoing.
Respectfully,
Trooper Paul Pennoyer
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Middlesex Barracks
1080 US RT 2 - Middlesex
802-229-9191