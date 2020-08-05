South Kohala District Courthouse Closed Through Friday

Kamuela, HI — The South Kohala District Courthouse in the Waimea Civic Center will remain closed through Friday while it is being professionally cleaned and disinfected, and as a precautionary measure to protect public health and safety.

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald issued an order extending the filing deadline for documents due August 5 to 7 in the South Kohala District Court to August 10. All documents due to have been filed shall be deemed to have been timely filed if they are filed by Monday, August 10, 2020.

In addition, all hearings or trials canceled due to the closure will be rescheduled to the next available date with due regard for any statutory mandates.

Individuals needing help should call Keahuolu Courthouse in Kona at 808-322-8700 or Hale Kaulike Courthouse in Hilo at 808-961-7470.