Shaftsbury Barracks/Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

ACCUSED: Patricia Kane

AGE: 76

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelton, CT

VICTIM: Robert Persad

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal for a report of a landlord/tenant dispute. Through subsequent investigation, it was learned that Patricia Kane (76) of Shelton, CT had caused injury to Robert Persad (43) of Pownal, VT. Kane was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 28, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/20 at 0815

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.