Shaftsbury Barracks/Simple Assault

CASE#: 20B302527
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Patricia Kane
AGE: 76
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelton, CT
VICTIM: Robert Persad
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a residence on US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal for a report of a landlord/tenant dispute. Through subsequent investigation, it was learned that Patricia Kane (76) of Shelton, CT had caused injury to Robert Persad (43) of Pownal, VT. Kane was released on citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on September 28, 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of Simple Assault.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/28/20 at 0815
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion ofthe court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
