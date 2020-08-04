State Suspends Liquor Licenses For Eleven Bars

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 11 New York State bars after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders. On Monday, the state's multi-agency task force, led by the State Police and State Liquor Authority, conducted 945 compliance checks, documenting violations at 27 establishments. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant's liquor license.

"New Yorkers crushed the curve of the virus and their actions have allowed us to maintain a low infection rate throughout our reopening, but we must continue to be smart and cautious, especially as we watch cases rise throughout the rest of the country," Governor Cuomo said. "While I commend the vast majority of bar and restaurant owners who have taken extraordinary precautions and remained vigilant during this crisis, our top priority is protecting public health and the taskforce remains laser focused on holding accountable those who willfully violate the law."

State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, "These compliance details are about protecting public health and keeping people safe, and the SLA will continue to crack down on businesses who flout the law, placing New Yorkers and our continued economic re-opening at risk."

The 11 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board on August 3rd and August 4th are:

"Court Deli Restaurant" at 96 East 161st Street in the Bronx, on August 4, 2020

Based on complaints of patrons eating inside the premises, on August 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed four patrons at two separate tables eating and drinking inside the premises, with evidence of other inside service as well.

"Suite 704" at 704-706A Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, on August 4, 2020

On August 1st NYPD officers observed twelve patrons eating inside the premises, employees without facial coverings, and a DJ set up inside, in violation of their license and the Governor's Executive Orders which do not permit inside service at all in NYC.

"Burkes Grill" at 7 South Avenue in Webster, on August 4, 2020

On July 30th, SLA investigators made an undisclosed visit to this restaurant to find it operating as an illegal bar only: observing twelve patrons at the bar who were ignoring social distancing guidelines and two patrons standing and drinking. An investigator ordered and was served a beer without food from a bartender without a facial covering, while observing three patrons enter the bar that were also served alcohol without food.

"Sirenita Lounge" at 12 Croton Avenue in Ossining, on August 4, 2020

The SLA received a referral from the Village of Ossining Police Department that on July 31st, officers conducting a compliance inspection observed a bar-type scene inside with patrons drinking, playing pool and mingling inside without masks and ignoring social distancing guidelines; several patrons were also loitering and drinking directly outside of the establishment.

"Boxcar Lounge," at 168 Avenue B in Manhattan, on August 4, 2020

On August 3rd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force interviewed the owner of the business, who admitted to serving alcohol to patrons without food, in addition to acknowledging the business does not have a kitchen or prepare food, which has been a requirement of all licensed taverns dating back to 1964. The licensee previously had been cited and disciplined, in 2019, a "non bona fide" for having no food available.

"La Vue" at 3202 Emmons Avenue in Brooklyn, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed multiple egregious violations at this licensed premises: five security guards and two valets without facial coverings directly outside the business, six employees preparing food and three bartenders without facial coverings, forty patrons without masks inside, near the rooftop, and one-hundred-fifty patrons drinking and dancing on the rooftop, with several observed sharing hookah and drinks from bottle service being offered.

"EL Manaba Restaurant" at 341 St. Nicholas Avenue in Ridgewood, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed eleven patrons inside the restaurant eating and consuming alcohol, including seven seated at tables and four at the bar, all of it illegal in New York City. Investigators additionally observed four employees inside the restaurant without facial coverings.

"Crush Bar and Lounge" at 10 West Mount Eden Avenue in the Bronx, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed a DJ playing music outside the premises creating a nightclub-like atmosphere with over twenty-five patrons, most without facial coverings, partying, mingling and drinking.

"Kazan Mangal" at 97-13 Queens Boulevard in Queens, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed four patrons eating and drinking inside the restaurant. Kazan Mangal already was charged for allowing patrons to eat inside on July 26th.

"Shanghai Red" at 127-129 Westchester Square in the Bronx, on August 3, 2020

On August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed three patrons eating and drinking inside the premises, including two at the bar. Directly outside the bar investigators observed several patrons standing, drinking and ignoring social distancing guidelines in addition to a server without a facial covering.

"The Greek Kitchen" at 885 10th Avenue in Manhattan, on August 3, 2020

Based on complaints of patrons eating inside the premises, on August 2nd, investigators with the state's multi-agency task force observed several patrons dining inside.

The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at special meetings of the Full Board on August 3rd and August 4th, conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines.

Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to an expedited hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge.