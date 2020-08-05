High demand in the first hours of Relief and Mitigation Funds opening

In the first hours the COVID-19 Business Relief and Mitigation funds were open today, nearly 1,000 small businesses and nonprofits submitted applications. Due to this high demand, the Wyoming Business Council encourages all eligible entities to apply now.

“The speed at which these funds were applied for is a reflection of the huge need experienced by Wyoming businesses and nonprofits during this difficult time,” Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell said. “Businesses should make sure to take advantage of these grants because we don’t know how long the money will last.”

The first of the COVID-19 Business Relief Programs, the Interruption Fund, closed to applications on July 2 and has put approximately $100 million into Wyoming businesses impacted by the coronavirus. The Relief and Mitigation funds will contribute an additional $225 million by the time all applications are processed this year, totaling $325 million.

Go to wyobizrelief.org to stay informed about program details and to register to receive Business Council news releases.

ABOUT THE COVID-19 BUSINESS RELIEF PROGRAMS In May 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in federal CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship related to the COVID-19 crisis. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these dollars through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program, which has been broken down into three funds - the Interruption Fund, the Relief Fund, and the Mitigation Fund. Contact Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at 307-286-9519 or ron.gullberg@wyo.gov

