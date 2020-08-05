Chef Cuso is blowing up grilling on Social (and taking his massive audience with him)
The Twenty-Five year old engineer and sports fanatic is making his mark on the world of grilling and BBQ through his enormous social media community.
Jack is a bad ass. If that’s not what you want, there are tons of chefs that cook like the queen’s servants. That’s just not Jack.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mancuso, a graduate of Bioresource and Agricultural Engineering at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo, CA was headed for a prosperous career as an engineer when he got bit by the grilling and BBQ bug. In less than 18 months, Mancuso (@chefcusco) has created one of the most raucous and loyal audiences on social media. Whether it’s TikTok, Instagram, YouTube or Twitch, Mancuso gives the people what they want, meat! And lots of it.
— Evan Morgenstein
Mancuso isn’t just a home cook, he is a personality in the realm of Jim Rome and Joe Rogan at the BBQ. His power of persuasion over his rabid fans includes convincing his vegan girlfriend to convert to being a meat eater. Chef Cuso thinks all of the excitement being created is exactly what he was looking for, “No disrespect to any other content creator as I love them all, but I just wasn’t going to stand at my grill, smoke meat and talk about the weather. My audience wants grilling with an attitude and I bring it big every time. My bold flavors, knowledge of spices and confident demeanor are what my fan base wants. I mean be serious, it’s meat and I grill it. Grow up!”
Mancuso, who currently lives in Northern California, has a very unique position in the social media food space. He is young, brash and shows his style in a way no one else does, says Evan Morgenstein CEO of The Digital Renegades, the agency that reps Mancuso, “Jack is a bad ass. If that’s not what you want, there are tons of chefs that cook like the queen’s servants. That’s just not Jack. His audience tends to be 35 and younger with a heavy influence of under 25 year olds who are coming to food on social for the first time. This is why we are going to blow up Twitch next”.
Mancuso’s largest social account, @chefcuso on TikTok has over 1.3 million followers and 19.3 million likes. Over the last 28 days @chefcuso has received over 80 million views. If you compare these numbers to any Food Network show, Mancuso’s numbers would absolutely destroy them! Having worked with some of the most prestigious companies in grilling, Mancuso is now receiving offers from many companies in food, TV production and publishing.
Jack Mancuso is redefining the food category. His army of micro-influencers who he has motivated to grill on social, supported them with ideas and mentored them in the art of creating a community, will lead to a much younger generation of food content creators. As a legacy, Jack has a lot to be proud of at only 24, “If I can get every young kid to stand up in front of a camera and show how much they love grilling, I will think all the time and my financial investment into this was a worthy endeavor. I love to inspire” says Chef Cuso.
