Repairs on eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 in Ingham County on Wednesday

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: I-496

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

START DATE: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is conducting critical preventive maintenance and repair work on structures over the eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 in Lansing.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured to Dunkel Road. An alternate route is advised.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures and will increase safety. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.