Repairs on eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 in Ingham County on Wednesday
COUNTY: Ingham
HIGHWAY: I-496
CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing
START DATE: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is conducting critical preventive maintenance and repair work on structures over the eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 in Lansing.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The eastbound I-496 ramp to northbound US-127 will be closed and detoured to Dunkel Road. An alternate route is advised.
SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures and will increase safety. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.