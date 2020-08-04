Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
AG Pax­ton Applauds Pres­i­dent Trump, White House Title 32 Exten­sion of Texas Nation­al Guard

Attorney General Ken Paxton today applauded President Trump for extending federal funding for the Texas National Guard’s mission to help combat COVID-19 across the state. This extension of the Texas National Guard will be fully funded by the federal government through the end of 2020.

“The Texas National Guard is vital to bolster our response and recovery as we work together to stop the spread of COVID-19. I sincerely thank President Trump for extending this federal funding to our great state and ensuring that Texans have much needed resources during this time,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our federal partners are invaluable and we will continue to work tirelessly to safely reopen Texas.”

