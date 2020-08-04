SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/MV Crash/LSA/VCR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B302563
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/04/2020, 1328 hours
STREET: VT 7A
TOWN: Sunderland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lathrop Lane
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bradley Hughes
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
VIOLATION(S): Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Violation of Conditions of Release
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: John Sargent
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln
VEHICLE MODEL: Town Car
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe rear end damage
INJURIES: N/A
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 4th 2020 at 1328 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A in Sunderland. Investigation determined that a 2012 Ford truck operated by Hughes, 30, was driving northbound on VT 7A when it struck the rear of a 2010 Lincoln Town Car operated by Sargent, 47, which was stationary in the northbound lane in preparation to make a left turn. Significant damage was done to both vehicles. Hughes subsequently fled the scene prior to State Police arrival but was located a short time later by Troopers and placed under arrest. Hughes was in violation of court-ordered Conditions of Release that specified he must not operate any vehicles. Hughes was issued Conditions of Release by the Bennington County Superior Court to include that he appears before the court on August 24th 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Violation of Conditions of Release.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: Pending
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020, 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Raymond Witkowski
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Field Station
96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT
(802)442-5421
raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov