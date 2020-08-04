SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/MV Crash/LSA/VCR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B302563

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Raymond Witkowski

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/04/2020, 1328 hours

STREET: VT 7A

TOWN: Sunderland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Lathrop Lane

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bradley Hughes

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

VIOLATION(S): Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Violation of Conditions of Release

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Significant front end damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: John Sargent

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Lincoln

VEHICLE MODEL: Town Car

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Severe rear end damage

INJURIES: N/A

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 4th 2020 at 1328 hours, VSP Shaftsbury Troopers were dispatched to a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash on Vermont Route 7A in Sunderland. Investigation determined that a 2012 Ford truck operated by Hughes, 30, was driving northbound on VT 7A when it struck the rear of a 2010 Lincoln Town Car operated by Sargent, 47, which was stationary in the northbound lane in preparation to make a left turn. Significant damage was done to both vehicles. Hughes subsequently fled the scene prior to State Police arrival but was located a short time later by Troopers and placed under arrest. Hughes was in violation of court-ordered Conditions of Release that specified he must not operate any vehicles. Hughes was issued Conditions of Release by the Bennington County Superior Court to include that he appears before the court on August 24th 2020 at 0815 hours to answer to the charges of Leaving the Scene of a Crash and Violation of Conditions of Release.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints: Pending

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court-Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/24/2020, 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Raymond Witkowski

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Field Station

96 Airport Road, Shaftsbury, VT

(802)442-5421

raymond.witkowski@vermont.gov