UTAH APPELLATE COURTS TO CONTINUE REMOTE ORAL ARGUMENTS FOR REST OF THE YEAR

Salt Lake City, Utah—The Utah Supreme Court and the Utah Court of Appeals have jointly issued an order suspending in-person oral arguments and appellate court committee meetings through at least the end of the year. Presiding Judge Gregory Orme emphasized that, “Utah was one of the first states to begin holding remote oral arguments and committee meetings through videoconference, and we have been pleased with the capabilities this technology has provided us to continue the Courts’ mission to provide for the open, fair, and efficient administration of justice.” “While we miss seeing everyone in person, safety is our first priority, and we recognize that we are in a position where we are able to conduct our business remotely and avoid further spreading of the virus,” said Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. “Current prediction models show a real possibility of virus spikes as we approach this fall and winter, and we encourage everyone who can work and meet remotely to do so.” As outlined in the Order, the Appellate Courts will continue monitoring the crisis and may overturn or extend the order based on the circumstances at that time.

Link to the order: https://www.utcourts.gov/alerts/docs/20200729-appellate_courts-suspended_arguments.pdf

# # #