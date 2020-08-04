Southbound Route 65 Ramp to Pleasant Street Inspection Starts Wednesday in Rochester

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the southbound Route 65 ramp to Pleasant Street in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 5 weather permitting.

Traffic shifts will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 65 to Pleasant Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, August 10 as crews from the Larson Design Group conduct bridge inspection work. Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 under the ramp.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

