Southbound Route 65 Ramp to Pleasant Street Inspection Starts Wednesday in Rochester

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the southbound Route 65 ramp to Pleasant Street in Rochester Borough, Beaver County will begin Tuesday, August 5 weather permitting.

Traffic shifts will occur on the ramp that carries traffic from southbound Route 65 to Pleasant Street weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Monday, August 10 as crews from the Larson Design Group conduct bridge inspection work.  Additionally, single-lane restrictions will occur on Route 65 under the ramp.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

