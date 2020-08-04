Governor Newsom Signs Tribal Compacts and Concurs with U.S. Department of the Interior Decision

Published: Aug 04, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed tribal-state gaming compacts between the State of California and the Ione Band of Miwok Indians, the Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians, the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, the Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians, the Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation and the Tule River Indian Tribe of California. The Governor has also concurred with the Department of the Interior’s decision to allow 40 acres in Tulare County to be placed in trust for the Tule River Indian Tribe of California, for the purpose of relocating the Tribe’s casino.

Each of the individually-negotiated new compacts reflects the Governor’s and the Tribes’ mutual commitment to a strong and respectful government-to-government relationship, and to promoting tribal economic development and self-sufficiency and strong tribal government. The compacts’ terms respect the parties’ interest in improving the quality of life of tribal members though a framework that generates revenue for governmental programs, while also fairly regulating the gaming activities; affording meaningful patron and employee protections; and mitigating the off-reservation impacts of the gaming facility.

The compacts are intended to support tribal government investment in expanded tribal government services, local jurisdictions, and non-profit and civic organizations for improved fire and emergency medical services, law enforcement, low-income housing, public transit, education, environmental protection and other public service and infrastructure improvements. The compacts reflect a commitment by the Tribes to revenue sharing with non-gaming and limited gaming tribes through the Revenue Sharing Trust Fund and the Tribal Nation Grant Fund so that the economic benefits of gaming extend to all tribal governments in California.

Copies of the compacts can be found here: Ione Band of Miwok Indians compact. Mooretown Rancheria of Maidu Indians compact. Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians compact. Shingle Springs Band of Miwok Indians compact. Tolowa Dee-ni’ Nation compact. Tule River Indian Tribe of California compact.

The Governor’s letter to Assistant Secretary – Indian Affairs Tara Sweeney concurring with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s decision can be found here.

