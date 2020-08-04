Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Routine inspections, closures scheduled Aug. 10-13 in Duluth (Aug. 4, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. —Motorists will encounter temporary closures and detours while crews conduct routine bridge inspections Monday, Aug. 10 through Thursday, Aug. 13 in Duluth.

Monday, Aug. 10 through Tuesday, Aug. 11 Right lane closures will occur on northbound I-35 over Grand Avenue/Highway 23.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 The entrance ramp from Grand Avenue/Highway 23 to northbound I-35 will close for inspection between 9 a.m. and noon. Motorists will be detoured The entrance ramp from Central Avenue to southbound I-35 and the exit ramp from northbound I-35 to Central Avenue will temporarily close. Motorists will be detoured.

Thursday, Aug. 13 Right lane closures will occur on Highway 2 at the St. Louis River. 

Motorists are asked to be patient and use caution in and around work areas.

Following guidance from state health officials and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

