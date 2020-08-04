8/4/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis: Record $42 million in Unclaimed Property Returned in July TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced that the Division of Unclaimed Property has returned a record of $42.9 million in unclaimed property in the month of July, the highest monthly return total in Division history. In addition, there has been more than $151 million returned to Floridians since the state has been directly impacted by COVID-19. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Since I took office in 2017, our Division of Unclaimed Property has returned more than $1.1 billion back to Floridians and in July we broke our monthly record and returned more than $42 million. This is another amazing milestone for our Unclaimed Property Team, especially since our staff has been teleworking since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Despite these recent challenges, I’m extremely pleased that the Division persevered and was able to break these records and return a significant amount of money back to the pockets of Floridians. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities, this money can be critical to helping Florida’s economy and especially our small businesses. An estimated one in five Floridians have unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed free of charge and I encourage all individuals and business to search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.” Unclaimed Property is a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by its owner. The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions. Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property. To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).