Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,037 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,612 in the last 365 days.

Get the State Fair Special delivered to your home!

Since we won't see you at the Iowa State Fair this year, we're bringing the popular "state fair" magazine special to your door!

Subscribe to Iowa Outdoors magazine to get four big issues filled with beautiful photography, wildlife articles, outdoor destinations, and next year's calendar. You'll get the state fair t-shirt, in light-blue 100-percent preshrunk cotton, promoting the 100th anniversary of state parks.

To subscribe, visit the Iowa Outdoors magazine special page, or purchase through the DNR's online license site.

When subscribing, choose your t-shirt size (XXXL cost extra), and you can purchase an additional t-shirt when you order. T-shirts will be mailed by Sept. 30, 2020. The $20 price includes a one-year subscription, t-shirt and shipping costs.

Hurry! This offer is only available through August 31, 2020. We hope you enjoy Iowa Outdoors!

You just read:

Get the State Fair Special delivered to your home!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.