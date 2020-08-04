Special GFP Commission Meeting July 29 Will Discuss AIS Rules

July 27, 2020

A public meeting of the Department of Game, Fish and Parks Commission will be held by teleconference on Wednesday, July 29, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. CDT.

The commission will be finalizing an emergency amendment to designate Pickerel, Waubay, North Rush, South Rush and Minnewasta Lakes as containment waters, requiring boaters to follow decontamination rules. Zebra mussels, an aquatic invasive species, were discovered in Pickerel lake earlier this month.

There will be no public hearing or open forum for this meeting.

Click on the link below to join Zoom Meeting or dial the call in number. Depending on the application you use you may be required to enter the meeting ID and password.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://state-sd.zoom.us/j/92237139055?pwd=cXdCakZLWlFSdDVxMGNQY2lVOEp2dz09

• Meeting ID: 922 3713 9055

• Passcode: 144256

or join via conference call

• Dial 1 669 900 9128

• Meeting ID: 922 3713 9055

• Passcode: 144256

Remember to mute your microphone.