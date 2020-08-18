TGCon Live 2020 Begins Today
TraceGains launched its 8th annual conference, and first all-virtual event, TGCon Live 2020 today. The event includes interactive sessions over three days.
The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Creating Connections.’ With people working remotely, social distancing, and trade show cancellations, connecting is crucial now.”WESTMINSTER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraceGains, the leader in supplier compliance, quality management, and new product development software for food, beverage, supplement, and CPG companies, launched its 8th annual conference, and first all-virtual event, TGCon Live 2020 today.

Business leaders, industry and regulatory experts, partners, and other professionals will gather online to connect, share best practices, and learn. The event includes a variety of interactive sessions and networking over three days.
Aimed at providing business insight and community connections, participants will learn how to streamline business processes, manage supply chain risk, and accelerate new product development. The event is complimentary and designed to give attendees the flexibility to select the sessions and times that work best.
Barb Stuckey, President and Chief Innovation Officer of Mattson, a Silicon Valley-based food innovation and development firm, is the opening keynote. Stuckey is a well-known taste, food, trend, innovation, consumer insights, and product development expert. She’s the author of the book “Taste,” a frequent contributor to Forbes, and a principal advisor to many of the biggest food and beverage, restaurant chain, and retail food brands in the world. During her session, Stuckey will share food innovation trends and growth drivers for 2020 and beyond.
“The overall attendee satisfaction for TGCon 2019 was over 90%, but we strive to do better,” TraceGains CEO Gary Nowacki said. “Attendees asked to hear more from their peers. So, this year, TraceGains community members will present most of the content. Our speakers live and breathe the industry — they’re the regulators, the manufacturers, the suppliers, and the retailers of food and beverage, supplements, and CPG products.”
“The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Creating Connections,’” TraceGains Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Annie Wissner explained. “With people working remotely, social distancing, and trade show cancellations, connecting is crucial now. Our digital event platform allows us to invite everyone in the industry and makes networking easy.”
TGCon Live Daily Agenda Aug. 18-20:
• Keynote Sessions (10 AM MT): Keynote sessions deliver trailblazing insights on the latest industry trends so attendees can respond faster to the market and generate better business value.
• Customer Use Cases (11 AM MT): Customer use cases highlight how leading brands are automating and digitizing business processes to reduce costs and boost productivity.
• Roundtable Discussions (noon MT): Roundtable discussions feature thought leaders as they share insight and solutions to top-of-mind and emerging challenges facing the industry.
• Expert Sessions (1 PM MT): Expert sessions dive deeply into issues facing many industry professions and provide detailed guidance on how to proceed.
• Solution Spotlights (2 PM MT): Solution spotlights uncover the value of TraceGains solutions with veteran users providing in-depth overviews.
About TraceGains
TraceGains is a supplier compliance, quality management, and networked product development platform that helps food, supplement, and CPG companies deliver on brand promise. TraceGains Network is where R&D, procurement, quality, and regulatory departments collaborate with suppliers globally to bring safe products to market faster. Thousands of supplier locations and data sources are combined to identify and qualify suppliers, precisely source items and ingredients, build recipes, create and negotiate specifications, and automatically collect supporting documentation. On average, companies find that 80% of their suppliers are already on TraceGains Network, allowing them to connect and collaborate immediately. Managing risk is easy with automatic alerts for key ingredients and formulas, and daily system updates on new and emerging supply chain threats and regulatory issues.
