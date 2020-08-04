Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Statement on Loss of Nine Service Members 

Published:

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the loss of eight Marines and a Navy Sailor, including four Californians, in an amphibious assault vehicle accident off the coast of San Clemente Island:

“Jennifer and I were heartbroken to learn of the loss of nine service members in an accident off San Clemente Island. It is a painful reminder of the sacrifice of members of our armed forces, who put their lives on the line for us. We stand united in mourning with their families and fellow Marines and Sailors.”

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in their honor.

###

