PennDOT Reduces Speed Limits on Several Area Roadways in the Philadelphia Region Due to Tropical Storm Isaias

King of Prussia, PA – Due to the severity of Tropical Storm Isaias, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the Philadelphia region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 76 in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties;

Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and Delaware counties;

Interstate 476 in Philadelphia, Delaware and Montgomery counties;

Interstate 676 in Philadelphia and Montgomery counties; and

U.S. 422 in Montgomery County.

If you do need to drive in heavy precipitation, slow down, turn on your headlights and windshield wipers, and increase traveling distance between vehicles. Be aware that sudden downpours could unexpectedly limit visibility.

Do not drive across roads covered with water because even shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water. And never drive around barricades or signs on closed roads – Turn Around, Don't Drown.

Fines for going around a barricade are $250; if emergency responders need to perform a water rescue or have a vehicle towed, the fine increases to $500 plus two points on the driver's license.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Families should have multiple ways to get severe weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is an inexpensive and portable option that provides location-based weather alerts. Most models are battery-operated, but others can be powered via a USB connection, solar power or by manually cranking a handle on the unit to store power.

Many local media provide local weather alerts via text message, social media or apps that can be downloaded to a cellphone. Residents are encouraged to select one or more trusted media outlets, and sign up for the AlertPA notification system by CodeRED for emergency and weather related alerts, health notifications, building alerts, and other updates from commonwealth and federal agencies. Keep in mind there should never be a cost for weather alerts, other than data and texting charges that may be levied by a wireless carrier.

More information about how to prepare for an emergency, including specific information for people with specialized needs such as pets or access and functional needs, is available at www.ready.pa.gov/

