Project to Replace the Route 6 Bridge in Sheffield Township, Warren County to Begin Next Week

​Work will begin soon to replace the 95-year old bridge that carries Route 6 over Roystone Run in Sheffield Township, Warren County.

Work on the bridge, which is located near the border of Warren and McKean counties, is expected to start August 10, 2020, weather permitting.

The project will include removing the existing box culvert and construction of a precast concrete box culvert. Work will also include approach roadway and guiderail upgrades.

The project will require a 37-mile detour, which will be posted using Route 666, Route 948, and Route 66. It is expected to be in place for seven days.

The new bridge is expected to be opened by late August 2020.

The existing bridge was built in 1925 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 2,200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.

The contractor is Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc of State College, PA. The contract cost is $516,615, which is to be paid with 80 percent federal funds and 20 percent state funds.

This project was made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Warren County box then choosing the Route 6 Bridge Replacement tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

