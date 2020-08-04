MD State Police IMPACT Update For Aug. 2020

The August 2020 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Stories in this edition include:
151st Trooper Candidate Class Graduation;
LTC Roland Butler Promoted to Chief of the Field Operations Bureau;
LTC Norman Dofflemyer Promoted to Chief of the Criminal Investigation Bureau;
Investigation Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrests;
Trooper Honored For Work On Mental Health Calls;
MSP Helicopter Crew Hoists Victim From Liberty Dam;
Troopers, Allied Agencies Combat Violent Crime;
MSP Licensing Division Completes Background Investigations After Database Delay.
To read our latest e-newsletter, please click on:
MD State Police IMPACT Update Aug. 2020