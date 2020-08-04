Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MD State Police IMPACT Update For Aug. 2020

Maryland State Police News Release

The August 2020 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available.  Stories in this edition include:

151st Trooper Candidate Class Graduation;

LTC Roland Butler Promoted to Chief of the Field Operations Bureau;

LTC Norman Dofflemyer Promoted to Chief of the Criminal Investigation Bureau;

Investigation Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrests;

Trooper Honored For Work On Mental Health Calls;

MSP Helicopter Crew Hoists Victim From Liberty Dam;

Troopers, Allied Agencies Combat Violent Crime;

MSP Licensing Division Completes Background Investigations After Database Delay.

To read our latest e-newsletter, please click on:

MD State Police IMPACT Update Aug. 2020

 

 

