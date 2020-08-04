MD State Police IMPACT Update For Aug. 2020

August 4, 2020

The August 2020 edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Stories in this edition include:

151st Trooper Candidate Class Graduation;

LTC Roland Butler Promoted to Chief of the Field Operations Bureau;

LTC Norman Dofflemyer Promoted to Chief of the Criminal Investigation Bureau;

Investigation Leads to Drug Trafficking Arrests;

Trooper Honored For Work On Mental Health Calls;

MSP Helicopter Crew Hoists Victim From Liberty Dam;

Troopers, Allied Agencies Combat Violent Crime;

MSP Licensing Division Completes Background Investigations After Database Delay.

MD State Police IMPACT Update Aug. 2020