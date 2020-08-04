Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC invites public to Aug. 6 virtual kayaking program for beginners

JOPLIN, Mo. – Whether you enjoy fishing area streams or you simply like to relax by spending a day paddling a local waterway, kayaks are increasing in popularity as a way to connect with the outdoors.

People who want to take up kayaking can learn more about these small boats at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free virtual program “Kayaking for Beginners.” This online program will be from noon-1 p.m. on Aug. 6 and is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center. This program is open to ages 12 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/174007

Areas covered in this clinic will include types of kayaks available, what type of equipment is needed, and some basic techniques for paddling and steering.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

