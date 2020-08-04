Work Begins on S.D. Highway 22 East of Clear Lake

For Immediate Release: Thursday July 29, 2020 Contact: Bryce R. Olson, 605-882-5166

GARY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation, says construction will begin on Highways 22 and 101 in the eastern part of the state on Monday, Aug. 3.

Work will take place on Highway 22 from just east of Clear Lake to the Minnesota border and on Highway 101 from Gary to the intersection with Highway 22.

The first segment of the project, the intersection of highways 101 and 22, will be closed to all thru traffic with a detour provided starting Aug. 3. Motorists can expect this closure to last four weeks, depending on weather. Once the intersection work is complete, traffic will be carried through the project with the use of flaggers and a pilot car.

An 11-foot width restriction will be in place throughout construction. Thru truck traffic is being advised to take an alternate route due to narrowed lanes on the detour route and bridges. All local traffic will be detoured north on Highway 101, east thru Gary, and south on county roads.

The $4.7 million project will place an asphalt overlay on 13 miles of Highway 22 and three miles of Highway 101. Other work will include reconstruction at the Highway 101 intersection to create a new left turn lane, pipe repairs, guardrail upgrades, new signing, and pavement markings.

The overall completion date for the project is set for Oct. 30, 2020.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -