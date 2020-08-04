ACG continues Expansion
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACG Resources/Adams Consulting Group, LLC, a NY based talent Acquisition & consulting firm Providing Recruiting and Staffing on a National and International basis.is pleased to announce it has expanded it’s staff by 20%, in spite of the pandemic.
ACG has made several strategic hires over the past 2 months as demand for its' Executive Search and Temporary Staffing services increase
We have also absorbed the business of THE ARD Group, a premier Insurance recruiting firm, due to the untimely death of one of the founders, Scott Cohen
Brian Maguire joins the ACG team from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. With over 10 years' combined sales and recruiting experience, he brings his "Midwestern flair" to our team. Brian specializes in partnering with clients to find candidates in financial, insurance, sales, and human resources roles. When he is not recruiting, he enjoys spending time with his wife, Jenna, and his son, Tommy. Brian also enjoys a casual round of golf, live music, and great take-out. Connect with Brian on LinkedIn - www.linkedin.com/in/brianpmaguire
Logan Ansteatt has joined ACG Resources from Jacksonville, FL, bolstering a background in Journalism, Customer Service, and Staffing with boutique and massive national firm work accomplished along the way. In his time as a Recruiter and Business Development Specialist, Logan has focused on making connections from Maine to Miami, Washington State to Washington D.C. and top talent with stellar clients large and small. Although a generalist recruiter, He is especially passionate about roles in the technology and interactive media space. Logan strives to use his skill sets to assist everyday people to take that next step in their career and help clients find solutions through exemplary candidates.
The firm has also launched a new Subsidiary ACG Risk & Compliance Solutions and has hired Ralph M Fatigate as Executive Managing Director
Len Adams CEO states
“ In spite of the pandemic, we have seen a steady increase in demand for all of our services. As a result, we felt it would be beneficial to add to our staff in order to continue our growth as we have done for the past 18 years. We will continue our growth and enhance our ability to increase market share
Len Adams
