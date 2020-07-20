Ralph M Fatigate joins ACG Risk & Compliance Solutions
ACG Risk Logo
Ralph M Fatigate joins ACG Risk& Compliance, a newly formed Division of ACG ResourcesNEW YORK, NY, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACG Risk & Compliance Solutions is proud to announce that Ralph Fatigate has joined our team as the Executive Managing Director in our Financial Institutions Consulting practice.
Ralph’s unique background has made him a leader in the industry with his more than 40 years of law enforcement, regulatory and consulting experience. Ralph has managed some of the largest financial investigations and remediation projects both in the United States and abroad. He worked closely with federal authorities during the 911 Terrorist Funding investigation where he played an important role.
Prior to joining ACG Risk & Compliance Solutions, Ralph was a Managing Director and supervised the New York office for a small boutique consulting firm. Prior to that position, Ralph served a Managing Director for a large international consulting firm that was headquartered in New York. In addition, he developed and lead a financial services practice at a large accounting and consulting firm headquartered in Chicago. Ralph is a former Director of Financial Crimes at the New York State Department of Financial Services. He is also the former Commissioner of Police in the City of Mount Vernon, New York.
During his career, Ralph has worked with numerous foreign central banks and has assisted in helping a country by changing its status on the FATF list as being a non-cooperative country. Ralph has lectured and provided training to numerous foreign and domestic banks. He is a well-respected professional in the industry.
Quote from Ralph
” I’ve known the ACG owners and their business operations for more than twenty years and I am excited to join the team. I can say without equivocation that the staff and the quality of their work products are impeccable. The firm’s innovative and cost-effective solutions are extremely timely, and I am looking forward to serving the financial industries both here and abroad.”
Matt Eidlen, Managing Director comments:
“Through the years, Ralph has managed a large number of compliance projects. We were always impressed with his knowledge and expertise. It was always a pleasure to work with him. We are absolutely thrilled to have him as part of our team”
Len Adams, CEO states:
“I agree 1000% with Matts comments. Ralph’s expertise will be a welcome addition to the ACG family. We are looking forward to having clients benefit from his deep knowledge and expertise in the regulatory, risk and compliance process.”
For further information please feel free to contact
Ralph Fatigate 646-918-1465 rfatigate@acgresources.com
Matt Eidlen 646-442-5459 matt@acgresources.com
Len Adams 646-442-2271 lenadams@acgresources.com
Len Adams
ACG Resources
+1 6464422271
email us here