MDOT virtual public meeting Aug. 13 to discuss I-94 modernization project in Detroit

Contact:

Agency:

Rob Morosi, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-483-5107Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) invites the public to attend a virtual meeting regarding the recent environmental clearance obtained for the I-94 modernization project in Detroit. During this virtual meeting, there will be a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session.

WHO: MDOT staff and project consultants Community stakeholders Interested residents

WHEN/WHERE: Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 9:30-11:30 a.m. https://zoom.us/j/97075397146?pwd=M2dLdjliTGVJZnFXNjIwbkx6dXprdz09 Phone: 669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 970 7539 7146 Passcode: 901955

5:30-7:30 p.m. https://zoom.us/j/93872192824?pwd=ckwvQTlSaGJYUlB2WmN2SU9Oa0RHdz09 Phone: 669-900-9128 Webinar ID: 938 7219 2824 Passcode: 466397

HOW: How to attend a live event in Zoom

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities or limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. To make a request, contact Monica Monsma by phone at 517-335-4381 or by e-mail at Monsma@Michigan.gov at least seven days before the meeting.

BACKGROUND: The I-94 modernization project will improve safety and mobility by modernizing roughly 7 miles of I-94 between Conner Avenue and I-96. Included in the modernization is utility and bridge replacement, improvements to freeway interchanges, and construction of an additional freeway lane. Follow the I-94 modernization project on the web at www.I94Detroit.org, or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/I94Detroit or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/I94Detroit.